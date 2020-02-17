CLEBURNE — The Class 5A No. 12 Red Oak Hawks faced a classic “trap game” scenario on the road Friday night, but the Hawks were able to escape Cleburne’s Jeff Cody Arena with a 70-63 victory to remain perfect in District 14-5A action.

Friday’s result sets up a scheduled district championship showdown with No. 13 Midlothian (23-8, 10-1) on Tuesday night at Red Oak High School. The Hawks beat the Panthers in their first go-round at MHS on Jan. 24, 57-52.

On Friday, the Hawks started the game cold as Cleburne took an early 8-0 lead, and Red Oak (21-11, 11-0) still trailed 23-15 at the end of the first quarter. But after the Yellow Jackets went up by 10, the Hawks reeled off separate runs of 8-0 and 11-0 in the second quarter to take a seven-point advantage at halftime.

The Hawks led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter before Cleburne made a late push, but couldn’t get any closer than seven the rest of the way.

Cleburne dropped to 4-7 in district play, but remains in contention for a playoff berth along with Joshua and Waco University.