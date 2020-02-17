AUSTIN — Heritage High School seniors Marcus Bilke and Kellyn Lansdowne each garnered a top-12 finish in the 100-yard freestyle at the University Interscholastic League Class 5A swimming and diving state championships on Friday and Saturday at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center.

Bilke was 10th in the 100 freestyle finals in 47.06 seconds, which ranked him second in the consolation finals. Bilke had missed automatic qualification in the 100 by placing third at the regional meet, but earned himself a call-up as the state’s fastest time among the also-rans.

Bilke also placed 14th overall in the 50 free finals in 21.71 seconds and sixth in the consolation finals. In the preliminaries, Bilke finished in a tie for 13th in the 50 in 21.59 seconds and was 11th in the 100 in 47.19 seconds.

As a team, Heritage finished 38th out of 58 total schools represented, earning 13 points. Among 4A or smaller schools competing in the 5A division, only Lamar Fulshear, Henderson and San Antonio Cole had higher finishes than Heritage.

On the girls’ side, Lansdowne competed in two state events, the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. After placing ninth in the 100 prelims in 53.88, Lansdowne advanced to the finals and finished 12th overall in 53.86, ranking fourth in the consolation finals. Lansdowne came in 18th in the 50 prelims in 25.07 to miss the finals.

Sophomore Jaxson Chambers finished 14th in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle finals, in a time of 1:46.61. Chambers had placed 13th in the 200 free prelims, shaving a full second off his region qualifying time.

The HHS boys’ 400-yard free style relay team of Bilke, Chambers, junior Matthew Thomas and sophomore Ben Rhine finished 19th in the boys 400-yard freestyle relay prelims in a time of 3:20.34, missing out on final qualifying. Teammates Colton Landon and Tate Cox also made the trip as relay alternates. The Jags had posted a regional time of 3:19.52.

Among other local swimmers at state, Midlothian High junior Alyssa Steinfeldt finished 23rd in the girls’ 100 breaststroke prelims in 1:10.78. Steinfeldt is the first swimmer in MHS history to qualify for state, according to the team.

Life Waxahachie junior Brooke Bryant finished 14th in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle prelims and improved a spot in the finals, placing 13th in 5:12.96.

Red Oak sophomore Aiora Larranaga finished 24th in the girls’ 100 backstroke prelims in 1:07.45.