GRAND PRAIRIE — The Waxahachie Lady Indians scored two goals in the first half and made them stand up as they beat South Grand Prairie, 2-1, on Friday night in a key District 7-6A soccer game.

The Lady Indians (12-1-2, 6-1) remain tied for first place with Mansfield High in the 7-6A standings and knocked SGP (9-3-1, 5-2) into third place with the result. WHS will travel to Mansfield for a rematch on Feb. 25 looking to avenge a 3-2 loss in the first meeting.

Charley Hearron scored on an assist from Peyton Renfro for the first WHS goal, then Angel Garfias netted one from a Bella Curiel cross for a two-goal advantage at the half.

Emily Moran scored for SGP in the second half to pull one back, but the Lady Indians held on to take all the points.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host Grand Prairie on Tuesday night to end the first half of district play. They will host Mansfield Lake Ridge on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

7-6A boys: WHS 0, SGP 0

The Waxahachie Indians soccer team fought to a scoreless home draw on Friday night, their third 0-0 tie in district play and their fourth tie this season.

The Indian goalkeepers posted their ninth clean sheet of the season.

WHS (6-3-4, 0-1-4) was slated to travel to Mansfield High on Tuesday night to end the first half of the district schedule and will travel to Cedar Hill on Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Indians beat Cedar Hill at home, 2-0, in their 7-6A opener on Jan 28, the squad’s only clear district result to date.