A total of 17 Ellis County football players have been named to the Texas Sports Writers Association all-state football team for the 2019 season. Ennis and Red Oak each had four players selected to the Class 5A team, while Midlothian Heritage topped the area with five selections.

All four Ennis honorees are juniors, led by offensive guard Dorian Strawn, who was named first team offense. Defensive lineman Jarveon Williams was named to the second team, and quarterback Collin Drake and wide receiver Laylon Spencer were honorable mention.

Red Oak senior wide receiver Coby Cavil was voted third-team offense, and junior quarterback Josh Ervin and senior running back CJ Palmer were honorable mention as well as Ameer Muhammad, a senior linebacker.

Midlothian nabbed a pair of honorable mentions in senior linebacker JT Cavender and junior defensive back Nathan Humphreys.

Meanwhile, in Class 4A, Heritage had five total selections on the squad. Heritage senior Konner Jones was named to the second team as a defensive lineman, and junior guard Carson Walker was named third team offense.

Heritage senior wide receiver Jay Wilkerson and senior quarterback Cade Sumbler were named honorable mention on offense. Junior defensive end DeAngelo Freeman was an honorable mention selection on defense.

In Class 2A, Italy had two selections. Senior Cahl Horn was voted third-team all-state as a wide receiver, and sophomore placekicker Jesus Luna was named honorable mention.