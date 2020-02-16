AUSTIN

City offices, facilities

closed on Presidents Day

City of Austin administrative offices and other municipal facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day. Normal business hours will resume Tuesday.

Closures include City Council offices, City Hall and the Austin Public Library system – including the Central Library, branch libraries, Recycled Reads and the Austin History Center.

All Parks and Recreation Department museums, cultural arts centers, recreation centers and senior centers will be closed for the holiday. The Austin Animal Center also will be closedy.

The Zilker Botanical Gardens, the Austin Nature and Science Center, city-operated golf courses, year-round pools (Big Stacy, Bartholomew, Barton Springs, Deep Eddy and Springwoods) will remain open regular hours on Presidents Day.

Trash, recycling and yard trimmings collection days for Austin Resource Recovery customers will not change. The Recycle and Reuse Drop Off Center will open normal hours.

GEORGETOWN

Library to kick off

playshop series

The Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St., is kicking off its next series of Family Place Playshops — Play, Learn, Grow this spring.

Playshops will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday and on March 25, April 22 and May 20. Preregistration is not required.

The playshops are designed for children ages 12 to 36 months and their parents and caregivers and gives parents and caregivers an opportunity to connect with other parents, talk one-on-one with local experts on various aspects of child development and early literacy and play with their child.

The playshops are informal, play-based and child-centered. Different resource professionals will be introduced each month. They will speak individually with parents and caregivers, and address questions and concerns they may have.

VETERANS’ BIRTHDAYS

