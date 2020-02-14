RED OAK — The Class 5A No. 3-ranked Red Oak Lady Hawks brought down the curtain on the 2019-2020 regular season in emphatic fashion on Tuesday night with an 81-21 rout of Waco University.

Four players scored in double digits for the Lady Hawks (26-6, 12-0). Makinzie Taplin scored a season-high 15 points to lead the way, followed by Aliyah Harden with 14, Amyia Bowie with 13 and Breanna Davis with 12. Davis narrowly missed a triple-double, finishing with 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Other Red Oak scorers were Makaila Brown with eight points, Micah Cooper with seven, Deja Davis with six, Aniyah Johnson with four and Halei Parks with two.

District 14-5A champion Red Oak will open the playoffs against West Mesquite on Monday night at 7 p.m. at DeSoto High School.

The Lady Hawks jumped out to a 22-6 lead after the first eight minutes and then used a 19-2 second-period run to put the game away. Even with starters on the bench, the Lady Hawks continued to dominate in the second half.

14-5A boys: Red Oak 72, Waco U 49

RED OAK — Joshua Sasser poured in 26 points as the Class 5A No. 12-ranked Hawks cruised to their 20th win of the season against Waco University.

Emerson Wallace and Latrone Turner each added 10 points for the first-place Hawks, followed by Colbie Holiman with nine, Keon Thompson and Braylon Peterson with seven each and Austin Foster with three.

The Hawks (20-11, 10-0) led 22-7 after one and maintained a double-digit lead throughout the game, although the visiting Trojans stuck around for a good while. Red Oak led 38-27 at the half and 51-40 at the end of the third before finally pulling away in the final minutes to seal the outcome.

The Hawks were scheduled to travel to Cleburne on Friday night, then will host 5A No. 13 Midlothian next Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. in a titanic season-ending battle that will decide the outcome of the 14-5A race.