The Waxahachie Lady Indians softball team will open their 2020 season on Tuesday night at home against Dallas Bishop Lynch at 7 p.m.

The Lady Indians last spring finished 20-11 and went two rounds deep in last year’s playoffs, their first in Class 6A. They rallied from one game down to take a best-of-three series against Duncanville before being swept by Haslet Eaton in the area round.

However, WHS graduated nine seniors from last year’s team, including Courtney Crownover, a first-team All-Ellis County outfielder, and Chloe Hernandez and Kameron Ryer, both second-team All-Ellis County selections at third base and outfield respectively.

The cupboard is not entirely bare, fortunately, for last year’s All-Ellis County Coach of the Year finalist Steve Howell. Senior Hope David, a Tarleton State fall signee, returns at first base for the Lady Indians. David was an All-Ellis County first-team selection last spring.

Howell is in his 25th year as head coach at his alma mater and reached the 300-win plateau last spring.

After Tuesday night’s opener, the Lady Indians will play in the Forney tournament, opening against Frisco Reedy and Keller on Thursday and continuing against Lewisville Hebron on Friday.

Next week, WHS will host the 287 Ellis County Invitational and will face Rockwall-Heath and Keller on Feb. 29.

District 7-6A play begins on March 3 at home against DeSoto. After that, the Lady Indians will play one more tournament at Coppell before loop action begins in earnest.