Life Waxahachie’s girls basketball team clinched its first playoff berth in six years as they finished up the regular season on Tuesday night against Venus.

Lady Mustang seniors Micah Cooper, Tori Turrentine, Maranda Chappell, Saige Cook, Chasity Culpepper and Jaywen Stanford were recognized at the game.

The Lady Mustangs were set to take on Hillsboro in a tiebreaker game on Friday night in Alvarado to determine the third and fourth seeds out of District 17-4A. The bi-district round is early next week against an 18-4A team to be determined.

Also on Tuesday night, the Class 4A No. 20-ranked Mustang boys rolled to an 89-45 rout of Venus.

The Mustangs (25-9, 7-1) were scheduled to travel to Midlothian Heritage on Friday night with a share of the 17-4A championship on the line. They will close out the regular season on Tuesday with heir own Senior Night festivities at home against Hillsboro at 6:30 p.m.