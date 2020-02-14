Scarborough Renaissance Festival is under new management, the popular Ellis County attraction’s owner and operator has announced.

Southwest Festivals Inc. said on Wednesday that Doug Keller has been hired as the company’s new general manager. Keller will work with retiring current general manager Coy Sevier during the transition period.

According to a press release, Keller comes to the Festival with 24 years’ experience as a hospitality industry leader with an extensive background of successfully directing operations in high profile facilities, convention centers, sports and entertainment venues.

The festival, also known as Scarborough Faire, will open its 40th season on April 4. The event will be open on Saturdays and Sundays until its final day of the season, which will be on Memorial Day, May 25.

Sevier is stepping down after 23 years at the helm of the company, during which Scarborough has grown into one of North Texas’ most popular annual festivals. The company also owns and operates a second event, Screams Halloween Theme Park, which is located at the Scarborough site on FM 66 off Interstate 35E.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is, as its name suggests, a Renaissance-themed event. Visitors will discover a 35-acre re-creation of an English village celebrating the visit of King Henry VIII and his beloved wife, Catherine of Aragon to the “Village of Scarborough” with a festival of entertainment, artisans, food, magic and merriment.

Events include full combat jousting and birds of prey exhibitions, a Mermaid Lagoon, 25+ stages of non-stop Renaissance entertainment and the 125+ member performing company.

Visitors will discover 200 shoppes of exquisite crafts and amazing artisan demonstrations and will experience knighting ceremonies, combat competitions, the Grande Parade, daily wine & beer tasting events, themed weekends and so much more.

Job Faire

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Scarborough Renaissance Festival will hold a “Job Faire” for part-time/seasonal positions during the eight weekends of the festival. Interviews will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the festival’s main offices at 2511 FM 66 in Waxahachie.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is looking for outgoing, energetic people 14 and older to fill the following positions: Food & beverage sales, wait staff, restaurant host/hostess, restaurant/food service managers, alcoholic beverage sales, special event servers, souvenir sales, ticket sales, ticket takers/front entrance greeters, exit gate personnel, safety services, grounds crew, restroom attendants, kitchen help, cooks, dishwashers, exit surveyors, games personnel, and more. Many, but not all, positions require costuming.

For more information, visit www.srfestival.com.