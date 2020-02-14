The Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waxahachie has been named a Magnet Designation.

This honor was given by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), which is the world's largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization, according to a news release.

"This achievement represents the dedication of our entire team to making care better for Ellis County by delivering an exceptional experience for any patient who comes through our doors,” said Will Turner, president of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waxahachie.

This prestigious award has only been given to 8 percent of hospitals nationwide.

To earn this designation, hospitals must go through a lengthy process, starting with an application. Then, they must send written documentation demonstrating qualitative and quantitative evidence regarding patient care and outcomes. After the documents are analyzed and the scores fall within a range of excellence, an on-site visit is made. Ultimately, a commission will review and see if a facility is qualified to go Magnet.

“When it comes to nursing, there is no higher honor than Magnet,” said Cindy Murray, MBA, MHA and chief nursing officer from Baylor Scott & White. “While this designation recognizes nurses, we realize that it takes every member of our team to achieve these excellent outcomes for our patients. Our team members have demonstrated this commitment to excellence for the benefit of our patients and community.”

The medical center is now recognized as part of an elite group of healthcare organizations providing the best nursing care around, the release says.

All units outperformed national benchmarks for select hospital acquired conditions, including catheter-associated urinary infections, device-related conditions, and hospital-acquired pressure injuries, according to the release.

In Texas, Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest not-for-profit health system, with 53 hospitals and 1,000 access points, which promote the health and well-being of every person, family and community it serves.

The other Baylor Scott & White Health Magnet designated facilities are Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital in Dallas and Plano; Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, Hillcrest, Irving, McKinney, and Plano; and Baylor University Medical Center.



The facility in Waxahachie is located on 2400 N. I-35E.