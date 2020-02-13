The City of Lubbock is updating and condensing its development-related ordinances, and public input is needed.

There are two public hearings scheduled next week: Monday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Tuesday from 5-6 p.m., both at City Hall.

The meeting on Monday involves a presentation to the City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission, and the meeting on Tuesday is an open house, so the meeting on Tuesday is probably better for citizen input.

The city has completed several large plans the past few years; the new thoroughfare plan, new pedestrian and bicycle plan, the downtown master plan and the large comprehensive plan, PlanLubbock 2040, are just a few.

While PlanLubbock2040 is the vision for the future, Bryan Isham, director of planning at the city, says the Unified Development Code is how the city gets there.

The Unified Development Code will detail zoning requirements, design and development standards, subdivision and neighborhood regulations, and neighborhood code enforcement.

The city’s sign ordinance is also part of this updated development code.

“It will modernize existing regulations, including zoning and subdivision regulations, the sign ordinance, design district standards, and other ancillary development regulations,” reads a city news release.

The plan has also been described as a set of laws, standards and procedures regulating development.

The UDC also consists of rules related to streets, sidewalks and public right-of-ways, and lakes and floodplains.

The most significant policy is probably the zoning map.

Isham said the city really needs more public involvement. He said if you live in Lubbock, you should care about development regulations.

Isham said the public needs to express their vision for the future.

“We feel that everybody that lives in Lubbock, or even visits Lubbock, is going to be affected by what comes out of this,” Isham said. “It could be anything from your fence standards on a single-family home to development regulations within your neighborhood, or where your favorite businesses can locate.”

Thinking about examples, Isham said neighborhoods could argue for more limited neighborhood commercial, like what allowed J&B Coffee and Capital Pizza in Tech Terrace. Or people could argue for more streetscapes in commercial development, more sidewalks, or different regulations around Lubbock’s lake system.

The city’s consultant for the project, Kendig Keast Collaborative of Sugar Land, began working with the city’s planning department on the UDC last year. The UDC will take nearly two years to complete.