The following statement was sent to the E-T by Cody Johnson’s campaign addressing an allegation made against him in 2017 about an attempted sexual assault.

Ladies and gentleman, these disgusting accusations about me that are being circulated by my political opponents are 100 PERCENT FALSE AND COMPLETELY UNTRUE.

I want to reach out to all of you about an unfortunate development on the campaign trail. As you know, the political establishment is dirty and relies on unseemly and ungodly false attacks on others to maintain power. Sadly, Erath County Sherriff Matt Coates and candidate Shelby Slawson dispatched their campaign cronies to make defamatory statements about myself and Kent Howell.

I won’t indulge their narrative about the two of us but I will say this: This morning my wife Luanne and I made the decision to sue their despicable, campaign cronies for defamation. We decided to run this race for State Representative because we felt we could take on the political establishment and end bad faith, ungodly politics in our state. Sadly, we fell victim to it just like so many other good people have.

I am here to tell you that this is the Austin Swamp trying to protect their own. These allegations are unequivocally false, totally unsubstantiated and uncorroborated, and is a malicious and desperate attack on me and my family by a disgruntled employee who was terminated several years ago. Like what they have done to President Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh - political opponents will stoop to the lowest level to attack my character and my family.

Matt Coates, who I have donated to in past campaigns, and Shelby Slawson and the rest of the Stephenville political establishment and the Erath County Cartel will do anything in their power, moral or not, to destroy good people who want to see change. We are just business owners trying to do right by our family and the Lord. This is morally wrong and politically corrupt, but I promise you right now Luanne and I are going to fight back against it with our entire campaign, our entire family and all that we have.

Whether you support my candidacy or not, I hope you’ll stand with me against corruption, lies and other malice from the entrenched Stephenville political establishment and the Erath County Cartel.

May God Bless you all and lets all pray for a time in America when goodwill and justice prevails over lies and corruption.