Wednesday forecast for Austin: Up to a quarter-inch of rainfall is possible before 9 a.m. as showers move northeast out of Central Texas, the National Weather Service said.

A 50% chance of rain will last until 9 a.m. with cloudy skies, forecasters said.

After that, skies will gradually become sunny and temperatures will increase to a high near 59 degrees, the weather service said.

Since midnight, some areas in Central Texas have recorded nearly 3 inches of rainfall, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority.

In Johnson City, 2.67 inches of rainfall were recorded and Cedar Park saw 1.41 inches of rainfall, according to the LCRA.

A quarter-inch of rainfall was recorded at Camp Mabry on Tuesday, according to climate data.

After the rain clears out of Austin, the day will be dry, forecasters said.

Skies will be mostly clear at night as temperatures decrease to a low around 40 degrees, forecasters said.

The rest of the week will be clear and dry, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 53. North winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph. Mostly clear at night with a low around 32.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 56. Mostly clear at night with a low around 41.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 66. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain after 7 p.m. and a low around 52.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 74. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 60.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 77. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 60.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 70.