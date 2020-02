A benefit professional wrestling show was held on Saturday night at Chautauqua Auditorium in Waxahachie to raise funds for retired local professional wrestler "Killer" Tim Brooks, who is battling advanced stages of cancer. The benefit was attended by a crowd of about 300 fans and raised more than $1,800 to assist in Brooks' mounting medical expenses. Many of Brooks' former wrestling students returned to Waxahachie to come to the aid of their mentor.