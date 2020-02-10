The Waxahachie Iron Indians powerlifting team took first place in the Waxahachie Invitational Meet held at Solis Gym in Waxahachie this past Thursday.

The Indians took home a total of five first-place spots, three seconds and two fourths for a combined total of 54 points and pushing past Corsicana by 10 points.

The WHS results are as follows, by weight class:

123 — 4. Michael Harris, 245 squat, 135 bench press, 280 dead lift, 660 total;

148 — 1. Dax Lott, 450 squat, 330 bench press, 425 dead lift, 1,205 total;

181 — 1. Jermiah Falcon, 425 squat, 255 bench press, 425 dead lift, 1,105 total; 2. Burlen Johnson, 395 squat, 230 bench press, 405 dead lift, 1,030 total;

220 — 1. Cade Stockman, 465 squat, 255 bench press, 405 dead lift, 1,125 total; 2. Chandler Moore, 425 squat, 200 bench press, 425 dead lift, 1,050 total; 6. Jaxen Robinson, 360 squat, 245 bench press, 335 dead lift, 940 total;

242 — 1. Fabian Baltrip, 445 squat, 305 bench press, 400 dead lift, 1,150 total; 2. Colton Caldwell, 390 squat, 235 bench press, 365 dead lift, 990 total; 4. Luis Otero, 400 squat, 205 bench press, 335 dead lift, 940 total;

275 — 1. Alex Delgado, 465 squat, 300 bench press, 470 dead lift, 1,235 total.

WHS girls compete

The Waxahachie Lady Indians powerlifting team competed in the Waxahachie Invitational this past week and placed three girls in the top 5 of their division.

The Lady Lifters were led by Mariah Carter, who finished second in her division with a total of 915 pounds (400 squat, 150 bench, 365 dead lift). Beatriz Garcia totaled 560 and Lexi Chandler lifted 610, both placing fourth in their respective divisions.

Haylee Gomez (505) and Skylar Carrigan (405) both placed seventh. Heather Lizarraga did not finish.

Overall, the Lady Indians placed seventh in the meet.