The Southwestern Assemblies of University football team is evolving before our eyes. The coaching staff continues to work tirelessly to infuse their program with the next crop of talent.
SAGU is currently sitting at 51 total signees between high school and transfer students from 9 different states and is still looking for more.
“We are excited about our ALPHAL20N High School class from (National Signing Day) and what they bring to our U.N.C.O.M.M.N. culture,” head football coach Ryan Smith said. “We are still recruiting for this class and will be hosting another camp on March 28. These camps matter to us and the players as 18 of our 27 high school signees attended one of our prospect camps!”
Here is the complete list of the SAGU Football High School signing class:
Christian Allen – QB – Central Catholic HS (San Antonio)
Adrian Cisneros – QB – Palmer HS
Sir Charleston Lee – RB – Marlin HS
Dakeevion Rose – RB – Malakoff HS
William Mooney – OL – Godley HS
Caleb Handy – OL – Godley HS
Bodie Rowe – OL – Mabank HS
Wyatt Cookston – OL – Sunnyvale HS
Andre Brown – OL –
Hunter Griffin – OL – Cabot HS (Cabot, AR)
Derrick Poole – OL – Camden Central HS (Camden, TN)
Tameron Derrough – WR – Lake Ridge HS (Mansfield)
De’Montray Cooks – WR – Connally HS (Waco)
JeJuan Forward – WR – Connally HS (Waco)
Colby Tanner – WR – Whitney HS
Dez Garner – ATH – Whitney HS
Kourtland Mitchell – LB – Lennard HS (Ruskin, FL)
Travis Williams – DL – Chisolm Trail HS (Fort Worth)
Kylen Woodley – DL – Stony Point HS (Round Rock)
Tyler Herdon – DL – Gilmer HS
Chris Lockett – DL – Rowlett HS
Triston Snyder – DL – Bridgeport HS
James Collins – DL – Clear Creek HS (League City)
Rashaad Hammond – DB – Pearland HS
Xavier Stewart – DB – A&M Consolidated HS (College Station)
Jewelz Demps – DB – North Forney HS
Riggin Basket – LS – Whitney HS