The Southwestern Assemblies of University football team is evolving before our eyes. The coaching staff continues to work tirelessly to infuse their program with the next crop of talent.

SAGU is currently sitting at 51 total signees between high school and transfer students from 9 different states and is still looking for more.

“We are excited about our ALPHAL20N High School class from (National Signing Day) and what they bring to our U.N.C.O.M.M.N. culture,” head football coach Ryan Smith said. “We are still recruiting for this class and will be hosting another camp on March 28. These camps matter to us and the players as 18 of our 27 high school signees attended one of our prospect camps!”

Here is the complete list of the SAGU Football High School signing class:

Christian Allen – QB – Central Catholic HS (San Antonio)

Adrian Cisneros – QB – Palmer HS

Sir Charleston Lee – RB – Marlin HS

Dakeevion Rose – RB – Malakoff HS

William Mooney – OL – Godley HS

Caleb Handy – OL – Godley HS

Bodie Rowe – OL – Mabank HS

Wyatt Cookston – OL – Sunnyvale HS

Andre Brown – OL –

Hunter Griffin – OL – Cabot HS (Cabot, AR)

Derrick Poole – OL – Camden Central HS (Camden, TN)

Tameron Derrough – WR – Lake Ridge HS (Mansfield)

De’Montray Cooks – WR – Connally HS (Waco)

JeJuan Forward – WR – Connally HS (Waco)

Colby Tanner – WR – Whitney HS

Dez Garner – ATH – Whitney HS

Kourtland Mitchell – LB – Lennard HS (Ruskin, FL)

Travis Williams – DL – Chisolm Trail HS (Fort Worth)

Kylen Woodley – DL – Stony Point HS (Round Rock)

Tyler Herdon – DL – Gilmer HS

Chris Lockett – DL – Rowlett HS

Triston Snyder – DL – Bridgeport HS

James Collins – DL – Clear Creek HS (League City)

Rashaad Hammond – DB – Pearland HS

Xavier Stewart – DB – A&M Consolidated HS (College Station)

Jewelz Demps – DB – North Forney HS

Riggin Basket – LS – Whitney HS