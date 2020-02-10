MANSFIELD — BJ Francis and Jalen Lake combined for 43 points as the Class 6A No. 17-ranked Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians clinched their fourth-straight playoff berth on Friday night with an 82-56 win over Mansfield High in District 7-6A action.

Francis led the way with 22 points and Lake was close behind with 21, and each took over the game at key moments to help WHS (25-6, 7-3) keep pulling away.

Other scorers were AJ Russ with 10, CJ Noland and Sammy Kaoud with nine each, Chris Pace with three, and Dmarion Callier, AB Shorter, Preston Hodge and Christian O’Donnell all with two apiece.

Lake scored nine of his points in the first period to lift WHS to an early 17-10 lead, then Francis took over for nine points of his own as the Runnin’ Indians opened up a 36-26 edge at the half.

The Indians were scheduled to host 6A No. 10 and district leader Grand Prairie on Tuesday night.

The Runnin’ Indians will play Friday night at Mansfield Summit and will close out the regular season against No. 13 South Grand Prairie next Tuesday night at Mike Turner Gymnasium. Both games are slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m. The Indians still have a shot at the No. 2 seed by winning out.

The bi-district round of the boys’ playoffs begins on Monday, Feb. 24.

7-6A girls: Mansfield 55, WHS 50

MANSFIELD — Mya Williams scored 25 points and the Lady Indians were threatening to pick up their second district victory of the year — but Mansfield High outscored the Lady Indians 19-12 in the final eight minutes to grab the win.

Other scorers for WHS were Rayna Ross with nine, Taz Valencia with five, Halle Becerra with four, Cha’Darian Miles with three, and Kyla McBride and Rose Alvarado with two each.

The Lady Indians (8-22, 1-12) were set to honor their two seniors, Ross and Becerra, in Tuesday’s season finale at Mike Turner Gymnasium against Grand Prairie.