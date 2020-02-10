MAYPEARL — The Maypearl Panthers will open the 2020 football season with a home game Friday, Aug. 28 against Class 4A Division II Ferris, the team announced Monday.

The Panthers released a schedule that also has them traveling to 4A Division II Venus, hosting Clifton and traveling to Grand Saline to fill out their non-district slate.

The Panthers will compete in District 7-3A (Division I) with three holdovers from last year’s district: defending 3A Division I state champion Grandview, West and Whitney. Joining the district are three Dallas schools: A+ Academy, Life Oak Cliff and Dallas Madison.

Maypearl will open district play on Sept. 25 at Grandview before taking its bye week on Oct. 2. The Panthers also will have a Thursday night varsity game scheduled for Oct. 15 when they travel to Madison.

The Panthers finished 3-7 overall in 2019 and in a three-way tie for fifth place with McGregor and Groesbeck in the former District 9-3A.

Maypearl Panthers

2020 Football Schedule

Friday, Aug. 28: Ferris at Maypearl

Friday, Sept. 4: Maypearl at Venus

Friday, Sept. 11: Clifton at Maypearl

Friday, Sept. 18: Maypearl at Grand Saline

Friday, Sept. 25: Maypearl at Grandview*

Friday, Oct. 2: (Maypearl bye)

Friday, Oct. 9: Life Oak Cliff at Maypearl*

Thursday, Oct. 15: Maypearl at Dallas Madison*

Friday, Oct. 23: Maypearl at Dallas A+*

Friday, Oct. 30: Maypearl at Whitney*

Friday, Nov. 6: West at Maypearl*