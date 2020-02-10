MANSFIELD — The Waxahachie girls’ soccer team continued their sizzling run through the lower half of the District 7-6A standings as the Lady Indians beat Mansfield Summit, 6-0, on Friday night.

The Lady Indians (10-1-2, 4-1) have outscored their last three opponents 21-0 since dropping their only loss so far, 3-2, against Mansfield High on Jan. 24.

WHS and Mansfield are tied for second in the District 7-6A standings, one game behind 5-0 South Grand Prairie. The Lady Indians will make a trip to SGP on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host Cedar Hill on Tuesday night at Lumpkins Stadium.

7-6A boys: WHS 1, Grand Prairie 1

GRAND PRAIRIE — For the third straight match, the WHS boys were unable to decide a winner and loser as the Indians battled Grand Prairie to a draw.

The game was scoreless at halftime. Both teams found the net once in the second half.

The Indians (6-2-3, 0-0-3) were scheduled to travel to Mansfield Summit on Tuesday night. They will host South Grand Prairie on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.