WACO — Freshman Georgia Santos scored four goals and Marlene Mendez recorded a hat trick of her own on Friday night as the Red Oak Lady Hawks pounded Waco University, 9-3, in a District 14-5A soccer match at the Waco ISD Complex.

Heather Fellows and Amiya McCauley added a goal each. McCauley, Mendez and Brenna Douthit chipped in with two assists, and Fellows and Sarah Zamora also had one assist each.

The Lady Hawks (9-2-3, 3-0-1) led at the half, 4-0.

Red Oak’s girls were scheduled to host Cleburne on Tuesday evening and will travel to rival Midlothian on Friday to determine which will have sole possession of first place. Before Tuesday’s round of games, Midlothian was 4-0 in district.

14-5A boys: Waco U. 1, Red Oak 0

WACO — The Hawks kept the game scoreless until the second half, when the host Trojans scored the game-winner to hand Red Oak its second district loss.

The Hawks (5-3-5, 1-2-1) were scheduled to host Cleburne on Tuesday night. They will travel to Midlothian High’s Roesler Complex to face the Panthers on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.