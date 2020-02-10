A popular Mexican restaurant in north Waxahachie will be closed for business for some time after a fire on Sunday chased customers and employees alike out of the building.

Waxahachie Fire-Rescue responded to a call at Campuzano Mexican Food, located at 2167 North U.S. Highway 77. Red Oak Fire-Rescue also responded to the call in assistance.

The fire was contained and no injuries were reported, but the two-story former house suffered smoke and water damage and faces weeks, if not months, of restoration. The cause of the fire was not immediately announced.

In a Facebook post, Campuzano asked customers to visit its locations in Midlothian, Cedar Hill and Dallas.

“(The) fire was isolated in the kitchen walls,” the restaurant said. “All customers and employees are safe. We will work hard to get back open as soon as possible.”

Campuzano Mexican Food was nominated among the 2019 Best of Ellis County finalists in six categories and was voted the winner in four: Best Mexican Restaurant, Best Caterer, Best Enchilada and Best Margarita. The eatery was also among the three finalists for Best Restaurant Service and Best Chips ‘N Salsa.