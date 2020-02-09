By Brian Truitt

Imagine a buffet – nay, a smorgasbord – of the greatest culinary delights. The choicest cuts of steak. Dishes plated with a high-end caviar. Pizza to die for.

Now go ahead and pick the best ones. It's a tough task, and one that's very dependent on personal tastes (or what you're feeling right that second).

That's what ranking the greatest of the greatest in the Oscars' 91-year history is like – hard choices need to be made but, man, it's all pretty tasty.

In honor of Sunday's 92nd annual Academy Awards (ABC, 8 p.m. ET/5 PT), here are the 10 best of the best, with apologies to those hopelessly devoted to "Lawrence of Arabia," "West Side Story," "Titanic," "Gone With the Wind" and many other fine flicks. (Also, we're only including one "Godfather," because two would be just a little unfair.)

10. 'Moonlight' (2016): Is it a bit early to rank Barry Jenkins’ multilayered character study quite this high, especially over other recent winners like “Spotlight” and “12 Years a Slave”? You could argue that. Or instead just go watch this piece of beautiful elegance again – or for the first time – and immerse yourself in the unexpected story told over three time periods of an African-American man struggling to find his identity and sexuality.

9. 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest' (1975): Milos Forman’s classic straddles the fine line between hilarious and serious business in chronicling the goings-on at a mental institution. Jack Nicholson is pitch-perfect as a patient who’s not as crazy as he lets on, locked in a battle of wills with a tyrannical nurse (Louise Fletcher). He also finds a close group of friends inside the asylum’s walls that makes for the movie’s most endearing moments – which are needed, considering the rather heavy treatment scenes.

8. 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991): “The Exorcist,” “Jaws” and “Get Out” didn’t win, so “Lambs” is still the freakiest best picture ever, and one that definitely gets under your skin (and puts the lotion in the basket). Anthony Hopkins is unnerving as cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter, Jodie Foster is tremendous as FBI rookie Clarice Starling, and as good as the thriller and crime-solving stuff are, the lead actors’ conversational tangles are scary effective.

7. 'The French Connection' (1971): If you're still miffed that "Mad Max: Fury Road" didn't win a few years back, the astounding car chase through Brooklyn in "French Connection" – with narcotics detective Popeye Doyle (Gene Hackman) tailing a hitman on a train – will leave you more than satisfied. Hackman is aces as the no-nonsense officer on the case of a French heroin smuggler, and William Friedkin's fast-paced cop thriller is the epitome of the genre.

6. 'Amadeus' (1984): A spiritual predecessor to the costume shenanigans of “The Favourite,” the over-the-top biopic focuses on the hedonistic life and early death of Mozart (Tom Hulce), a cackling dude with endless vices and musical talent, as well as his rivalry with fellow composer Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham). It’s great fun for those allergic to stuffy period pieces, offers astounding operatic scenes and still has some meat to its narrative to go with all the frills.

5. 'All About Eve' (1950): Bette Davis stars as a huge Broadway star fretting about her age (at 40!). She gets an equal foil in Anne Baxter as the understudy whose ambition knows no bounds and, by the end, also knows all too well how there’s always someone younger and hungrier that wants your spot. The legendary Davis is especially fantastic in one of her greatest roles, and the film’s cutting exploration of ageism and celebrity ego remain fascinating.

4. 'On the Waterfront' (1954): Rocky Balboa doesn’t make this list but Terry Malloy does. The New Jersey boxer-turned-longshoreman (played by Marlon Brando) who “coulda been a contender” instead becomes embroiled in the mob murder of a friend, steps up against corruption, and also navigates the complications of a blooming romance. Come for Brando’s brilliant Oscar-winning performance, stay for Leonard Bernstein’s all-timer of a score.

3. 'Schindler’s List' (1993): Steven Spielberg’s best film without a globetrotting archaeologist is this black-and-white Holocaust tale about hope and kindness when surrounded by extreme hate, told through the lens of an empathetic German businessman (Liam Neeson). Its subject matter is raw and unrelenting as it puts you through an emotional wringer, but Spielberg brings you out the other side deeply affected and with newfound respect for those who lived during this haunting chapter in world history.

2. 'Casablanca' (1942): The beloved romance has a bit of everything for everyone: a bunch of World War II intrigue, a thought-provoking love triangle, clever sense of humor, some schmaltz and a bevy of memorable lines and references that pretty much everyone knows. The tale of an expatriate nightclub owner (Humphrey Bogart) who tries to remain neutral in war until love and righteousness walk through his doors and back into his life is as timeless as ever.

1. 'The Godfather' (1972): If we left this one off the list, a horse’s head would probably be left in our bed. And for good reason, because the sprawling gangster epic centered on the Corleone crime family is just that good, from the acting (chef’s kiss to both Marlon Brando and Al Pacino as two generations of mafia dons) to the masterful filmmaking to a narrative filled with violence, betrayal, drama and emotion worth every bit of its three-hour run time.