During each February since 1976, the United States has celebrated Black History Month, helping people be exposed to and learn about the importance African Americans have made to the history and development of the country.

According to the government website dedicated to the month, each American president since Gerald R. Ford has recognized the month through proclamations.

Eric Fauss, an assistant professor of social sciences and one of the history teachers at Amarillo College, said black history is central to the history of the United States as a whole.

“In addition to the issue of slavery being such a critical, important part of the history of the United States and the history of the black experience, African Americans have been important contributors to American culture,” he said. “It’s a vitally important part of the American story.”

David M. Lovejoy, the first vice president of the Amarillo area branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), said in every step of the history of the United States, African Americans have contributed.

While Black History Month as a whole is important, Lovejoy believes it should not be just a month.

“It shouldn’t be set apart,” he said. “Black history runs parallel and just is American history … It shouldn’t be just a month; it should be 365 days a year because people of my color have affected this country 365 days a year.”

Growing up and being educated in the area, Lovejoy said most of the black history he learned was from extended family members, not from the history books, which he finds an issue.

“I think we have a narrow viewpoint, especially in some halls of education in our state,” he said. “The soft selling of slavery in books now. History is supposed to be the truth. It’s history, not ‘his story’ and sometimes that is what it becomes. We look at only the things we think are pertinent to us. I think the biggest problem of why black history has a hard time in America is because by displaying black history and teaching black history, it kind of points a finger and puts a mark on the people who called us 3/4 a person. America has always had that problem, that they never want to view themselves in a negative light. I think that’s part of the issue. We never want to be the bad guys.”

Fauss said the history education students receive prior to being in a higher education setting is not deep. In regard to the teaching of black history in schools, Fauss thinks more work should be done.

Marty Kuhlman, a history professor at West Texas A&M University, said he helped establish an African American history class at the university, which helped students be exposed to parts of history they had not been taught previously. Students at the university can take the class as part of their required six hours of American history courses mandated by the state.

“It’s an important class, obviously, to give some diversity in history,” he said. “It’s been pretty well accepted. The class size has grown, and really there seems to be a lot of interest in the class … In high school, you aren’t going to get a lot of that history, most of the time. So, students look forward to that, want to (learn) something they don’t know.”

It is important to teach about black history, Kuhlman said, so students can have more of an appreciation of history as a whole, making connections with events going on in the world present day.

“(Students) want to know more about this and how one person has the fortitude to stand up and make a change and those sorts of things,” he said. “Students see that there is another side to World War II (and other historical events).”

Fauss said at Amarillo College, the faculty take the importance of teaching an inclusive history, including various groups and talking about the history of race. Fauss thinks teachers need to utilize primary sources to bring more diverse perspectives to expand the conversation regarding black history.

But, Fauss thinks there is one other thing educators have to overcome.

“I also think that the issue of race is something I don’t think a lot of people are comfortable talking about,” he said. “Teaching people on how to talk about race I think is an important thing as well.”

To help the conversation surrounding race continue in the community, Amarillo College will host a screening of “I Am Not Your Negro” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 on its Washington Street campus. The film is a documentary about James Baldwin and seeing present race relations through his perspective, with a panel discussion afterwards.

Lovejoy, who will participate in the discussion, said this event provides an opportunity for an open and honest conversation to be had.

The NAACP will also host its annual Black History Month event on Feb. 29, giving awards to two citizens in the community.

Having people of all ages learn about black history helps the community as a whole, Kuhlman said.

“It just helps with the overall growth of the person,” Kuhlman said. “The more diversity, of course, is just going to be that much more important helping education, helping the future of the country, to understand all aspects (of history) and things like that.”