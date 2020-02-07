For the second straight game, the Waxahachie boys’ soccer team posted a shutout defensively but was unable to crack the scoring column itself in a 0-0 draw against DeSoto on Tuesday night in District 7-6A play.

The Indians (9-2-2, 1-0-2) were scheduled to travel to Grand Prairie on Friday night for a match to begin a four-game road trip. They will pay a visit to Mansfield Summit on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Indians (10-1-1, 3-1), meanwhile, had a district bye on Tuesday and were slated to return to action on Friday at Mansfield Summit. They will host Cedar Hill on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.