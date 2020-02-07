CORSICANA — The Class 5A No. 3-ranked Red Oak Lady Hawks came out of the chute red-hot and outscored Corsicana in all four quarters, rolling to a 73-35 victory on Tuesday night.

The District 14-5A champion Lady Hawks (25-6, 11-0) were paced by Breanna Davis with 16 points and Aniyah Johnson with 12. Other scorers were Micah Cooper and Makinzie Taplin with eight each, Aliyah Harden with seven, Makaila Brown with six, Halei Parks with five, Michaela Ballard and Amyia Bowie with four, and Deja Davis with three.

The Lady Hawks led 18-7 after one period of play and continued to roll, leading 38-19 at halftime and 60-27 at the end of the third.

Red Oak has a district bye this weekend and will host Waco University at 6:15 p.m. to close out the regular season.

14-5A boys: Red Oak 92, Corsicana 32

CORSICANA — The 5A No. 12-ranked Hawks (19-11, 9-0) clicked on all cylinders as they blew past Corsicana on Tuesday night at Tiger Gymnasium.

Red Oak scored the game’s first 13 points on 3-point buckets by Joshua Sasser and Emerson Wallace and never looked back, leading 31-8 at the end of the first quarter and 51-19 at halftime.

Sasser and Keon Thompson each scored 17 to lead the Hawks, who also forced 35 turnovers and made 25 steals.

The Hawks, who were idle this weekend, will host Waco University on Tuesday night.