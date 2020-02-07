The Class 6A No. 17-ranked Waxahachie Indians jumped out to a 22-point halftime lead and coasted to the finish line on Tuesday night as they defeated Mansfield Lake Ridge, 69-57, in a District 7-6A game at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

This time, it was Jaken Lake who led the Indians as he put in a game-high 22 points. CJ Noland added 18 points, AJ Russ 13 and BJ Francis eight. Preston Hodge, AB Shorter, Chris Pace and Sammy Kaoud each added two points.

The Runnin’ Indians (24-6, 7-3) jumped out to a 25-13 lead at the end of the first quarter with the aid of three 3-point baskets by Russ and one each from Lake and Noland.

The Indians then really hit the afterburners, outscoring the Eagles 24-10 in the second period to grab a commanding 47-25 lead at the half. Lake scored 13 of his points in that stretch, including a three-point play.

Lake Ridge outscored the Indians 19-11 in the third quarter and 13-11 in the fourth to make the final score more respectable.

Rylan Kennedy and Montez Young Jr. scored 12 and 10 points respectively to lead Lake Ridge.

The Runnin’ Indians were scheduled to travel to Mansfield High for a Friday night game. Up next for WHS is a key contest against 6A No. 13 South Grand Prairie at Mike Turner Gymnasium at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday that has major playoff seeding implications.

7-6A girls: Lake Ridge 43, WHS 35

The other three quarters were played on even terms, but it was a 14-6 second period that spelled doom for the Lady Indians in Tuesday night’s game against Lake Ridge at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

Rayna Ross led the Lady Indians with 10 points, followed by Mya Williams with nine, Taz Valencia with six, Halle Becerra with five, Tahniya Williams and Kyla McBride with two each and Scout Burns with one.

The Lady Indians (8-21, 1-11) led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter, but went cold in the second as Lake Ridge surged in front by a 20-15 count at halftime.

The Lady Indians were slated to visit Mansfield High on Friday evening, looking to beat the Lady Tigers a second time. They will host 6A No. 5 South Grand Prairie for Senior Night on Tuesday to end the season.