Ballinger High School students Emma Cullen, Kira Garcia, Ethan Gonzales, Tashaja Gonzales, Conner Gray, Aiden Knight, and Garrett Zertuche each received Division 1 (Superior) ratings and gold medals on their class 1 (high difficulty level) vocal solos at the Region 6 UIL Vocal Solo and Ensemble Contest, held at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Saturday, February 1.

Each of these students qualified for participation in the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest, to be held at a site to be determined in the Austin area on May 30 and June 1.

Laura Brown, Reagan Helms, Amaya Segovia, and Evan Strube each received Division II (Excellent) ratings on their solos.

Ida Lee Ellis played the piano accompaniments for the students. Each of these vocal students demonstrated great preparation and gave wonderful performances. They each made huge strides in developing their vocal abilities and were great representatives of Ballinger High School.

Dale Ellis is director of BISD secondary choral activities.

BISD Band Directors Janet Wilson and Matthew Cleveland, and Theater Arts Director Jacob Scott assisted the students in their preparation for the contest.