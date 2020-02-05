A large 1,027-lot subdivision is being proposed on 680 acres along the Colorado River in western Bastrop County.

The development, which will be called Double Eagle Ranch, is being planned on property between Old Highway 71 and the southern bank of the river just west of McKinney Roughs Nature Park. The proposed subdivision is expected to bring millions in property tax revenue to the county and Bastrop school district, developers said.

Last week, Austin-based developers Kerby Development and Bastrop County commissioners finalized details for the proposed development before the court considers possible approval of a Public Improvement District for the project at a subsequent meeting. A Public Improvement District, or PID, is a financing mechanism that allows a subdivision’s future homeowners to collectively pay for shared infrastructure, such as street, sidewalks and parks.

In the developer’s plan for Double Eagle Ranch, water and wastewater utilities would be financed privately by Corix Utilities. Other improvement costs — primarily for roads, landscaping and a park — will be financed by the PID through a nearly $18 million bond.

Homeowners within the PID would reimburse developers for their upfront costs over a 30-year period. An average household within the subdivision would pay around $1,500 annually to repay the bond.

Developers said they would go “above and beyond” state requirements to disclose the existence of the PID to potential home buyers. Buyers would acknowledge the existence of the PID both at contract execution and at closing, and developers will require mortgage escrows to include PID annual installments. All home listings will also be required to disclose the PID.

Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape said he valued the arrangement of this development for the amount of tax revenue it will bring in to county coffers. At full buildout, the subdivision’s assessed value will be around $430 million, developers said, which could bring in an estimated $2.4 million in property tax revenue to the county annually. The project could also bring in over $6.8 million to the Bastrop school district and the Bastrop County Emergency Services District No. 1, developers said.

“This is a new opportunity for Bastrop County. I think all of us are aware that the school district announced a significant bond issue that will be voted on in May,” Pape said, referring to the $140 million bond proposition the school district announced last month. “This development and the use of a PID funding to help make this development economically viable is a positive step for Bastrop County.”

The homes proposed for the subdivision are expected to be high value “move-up homes” slated for families with grown children. While the homes would add tax revenue to the school district, Pape explained, it wouldn’t be growing the school district’s enrollment numbers.

The developers and their consultants will now have to return to the Commissioners Court with a formal proposal to kick off the PID approval process, which will include a public hearing.