Lubbock County and much of the South Plains and Rolling Plains are under a winter storm warning beginning through Wednesday 6 p.m. as a potent system moves through the region.

Widespread snowfall is expected across the region, with 4-6 inches expected at Lubbock and much of the South Plains and 6-8 inches on the Rolling Plains east of the Caprock and near Snyder, according to the National Weather Service.

By just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, no measurable snowfall was recorded in Lubbock, but accumulations of several inches had already been reported in parts of Eastern New Mexico around Clovis, in the Panhandle and portions of the southern South Plains.

The threat of inclement weather prompted numerous delays and postponed sporting events across the area.

School delays were already announced at Lubbock and Plainview ISDs, where classes Wednesday morning are being delayed until 10 a.m. Other districts in the region planned to make the call early Wednesday.

"We expect a very quick change over to all snow, and so some blowing snow, even some drifting, is possible with this," Jenn Daniel with the National Weather Service in Lubbock said during a briefing Tuesday morning.

Snowfall totals are expected to be lower - up to 2 inches - in the northwestern South Plains and Panhandle, which are under a winter weather advisory, according to the weather service.

The heaviest period for snowfall was expected to come late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, Daniel said.

"That means hazardous travel on roads," she said. "Roads may become snow packed and icy. You want to make sure to go slow. Especially if the snow becomes heavy, visibility will become lower."

Overnight lows around Lubbock are forecast to drop to the upper teens and lower 20s Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The windchill will be in the single digits or lower.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead and drive to conditions, as highways and other roadways are expected to become slick.

"Please be prepared for this winter weather and stay home if possible if the streets become slick," reads a statement from Lubbock Fire Rescue. "Also, be mindful of auxiliary heating devices and their proper use and stay safe."

Travelers can monitor the latest road conditions through the Texas Department of Transportation’s website, drivetexas.org.

The City of Lubbock Emergency Communications will also be monitoring the weather and updating a website for citizens to use. The site features a timeline of the weather, informational graphics, the City’s snow removal routes and a live map depicting road closures. Citizens can view it at mylubbock.us/emergencycommunications.

For those on the road, Lubbock police urged drivers to move over and slow down when first responders are present.