MANSFIELD — The Waxahachie Indians had chances to score, but ended up battling Mansfield Lake Ridge to a 0-0 tie on Friday night in District 7-6A boys’ soccer action at Lake Ridge High School.

The Indians (9-2-1, 1-0-1) were scheduled to host DeSoto on Tuesday night. They will travel to Grand Prairie on Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. match.

7-6A girls: WHS 9, GP WMLA 0

The Waxahachie Lady Indians took a 5-0 halftime lead and outmatched Grand Prairie Young Women’s Leadership Academy on Friday night at Lumpkins Stadium.

At the game, two new members were inducted into the Waxahachie Lady Indian Soccer Hall of Honor: Tierney Thompson (2014) and Aeriel Horton (2015). They join Hall of Honor members Brandi Battles, Katie Hinds, Veronica Najera, Natalie Kelly, Emily Saunders, Jacey Hamilton and Sarah Hay.

The Lady Indians (10-1-1, 3-1) had a district bye on Tuesday and will return to action on Friday at Mansfield Summit.