RED OAK — The Class 5A No. 3-ranked Red Oak Lady Hawks jumped out to a 31-2 lead after one quarter and coasted past Ennis, 95-16, on Friday night in a District 14-5A game.

Aliyah Harden and Micah Cooper tied for scoring honors with 18 points apiece for the Lady Hawks (24-6, 10-0), while Breanna Davis scored 16 and Amyia Bowie finished with 12.

Other scorers for Red Oak were Deja Davis and Makaila Brown with nine points apiece; Aniyah Johnson with seven; and De’odrianna Medlock, Halei Parks and Makinzie Taplin, all with two.

Breanna Davis, a sophomore, scored her 1,000th career point in the game, and Johnson grabbed her 1,000th career rebound.

The Lady Hawks widened the lead to 57-13 at halftime and went on a 20-0 run that lasted the entirety of the third quarter.

Last Tuesday, the Lady Hawks won at Joshua, 54-29. Breanna Davis led the way with 12 points, followed by Harden with nine, Johnson with eight, Cooper with seven, Deja Davis with five, Markeya Mack and Bowie with four each, Parks and Aziya Wilson with two each and Medlock with one.

The Lady Hawks were scheduled to travel to Corsicana on Tuesday. After an open date on Friday, they will host Waco University next Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

14-5A boys: Red Oak 83, Ennis 63

RED OAK — The Class 5A No. 12-ranked Red Oak Hawks got their high-scoring offense in gear as they pulled away from Ennis in Friday night’s game to stay perfect in district play.

The Hawks (18-11, 8-0) outscored the Lions 27-20 in the first quarter, then used a 21-8 second stanza to lead by 20 at halftime. Red Oak led by as much as 30 in the second half.

The Hawks, who were slated to play at Corsicana on Tuesday night, will host Waco University on Friday night.