Efforts to find a new home for the Smithville Chamber of Commerce are starting anew after an offer to purchase a vacant building along Main Street fell through last month.

The city of Smithville is looking to build or purchase a building to house the chamber, the Railroad Museum and the visitor center after the building that housed them was set ablaze by a man in March 2019.

A grand jury indicted Alfred Earl Nealy for arson in October after Smithville police accused him of setting the building on fire.

Last month, the city submitted an offer to purchase the building at 111 Main St. to set up a permanent home for the chamber, but the owner rejected the offer and decided against selling the property, said Smithville Mayor Scott Saunders. The city has since hatched plans to build a new structure on city-owned land along the Union Pacific railroad, though details are far from concrete.

“We don’t know when that’s going to start, we don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like,” Saunders said. “We haven’t officially decided as a (City) Council what we’re going to approve. We’re just really at the ground floor right now.”

The city is eyeing a tract of land at Railroad Park on the eastern side of the park’s gazebo — opposite where the chamber’s former building was located, and in front of the giant gingerbread man. City officials have coordinated with designers and have come up with preliminary building plans, but nothing has yet been approved by the City Council.

Saunders said the construction of a new building may cost the city $180,000 to $200,000 but both the design plans and the expenditure would need approval from the council.

“That would be a fantastic location. We would be thrilled to have it there,” said Smithville Chamber of Commerce President April Daniels.

The chamber’s burned building, which was torched two months after a $10,000 renovation, was demolished last summer. Its concrete slab is all that remains.

Irreplaceable losses

On March 24, Smithville patrol officers discovered the chamber’s building on fire after sensing a burning smell in the city’s downtown area about 2 a.m., the police department said. After officers found smoke billowing from the 30-year-old structure, they raised the alarm. By the time firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames shooting 10 feet into the air and snaking out of all the windows.

Firefighters were able to rescue about 85% of the museum’s artifacts, though many sustained smoke and water damage. The items that were lost, Daniels said, were irreplaceable — lanterns, file cabinets, old photographs and a large antique desk that survived a fire that destroyed Smithville’s original railroad depot in 1967.

During the investigation, Smithville police reviewed surveillance footage that reportedly showed Nealy sitting on a wooden bench outside the museum just before 2 a.m., police said. Clad in a gray hoodie and blue jeans and wielding a crowbar, police said he broke in through a window and then climbed back out about a minute later. Smoke began wafting from the building minutes later.

Nealy stayed near the blaze as firefighters worked to extinguish it and spoke with police officers, investigators said.

As part of their investigation, officers executed search warrants on Nealy’s home and vehicle. Items believed to have been used in the burglary and arson were found in Nealy’s vehicle, police said.