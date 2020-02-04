OKLAHOMA CITY — Southwestern Assemblies of God University men’s basketball player Joshua Kashila has been named Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

Kashila, a junior from Euless, helped the Lions notch two victories over SAC opponents Oklahoma Panhandle State University and Wayland Baptist University.

On the week, Kashila shot 58 percent (14-24) from the field including 62 percent (5-8) from behind the arc. He also had 13 rebounds, seven assists and 41 total points.

“This game requires you to be both mentally and physically conditioned,” Kashila said. “I thank God for blessing me with the physical aspect of the game. I know that I need him daily for the mental aspect as well. I’m thankful for the people that God has put in my life to teach me both the physical and mental lessons.”

Kashila has been a catalyst for the success of the Lions (17-3, 9-3) all year long. He’s averaging 17.1 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.7 APG and 1.4 SPG while having the best shooting numbers of his career —47 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range.