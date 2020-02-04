PLAINVIEW — Southwestern Assemblies of God University battled Wayland Baptist University for the second time in Sooner Athletic Conference play on Saturday afternoon. The Lions are now on a four-game winning streak after beating the Pioneers (13-8, 6-6) by the score of 96-83.

Josh Kashila led the way with 23 points, followed by 21 from Kentton Williams.

Nyk Mason (19), Cortland Blake and Darian Davis also hit double-digit scoring. Mason pulled down a team-high nine rebounds for the Lions as SAGU won the rebounding battle 36-31.

The Lions shot 60 percent (33-55) from the field including 54 percent (12-22) from beyond the arc.

SAGU (17-3, 9-3) will wrap up their three-game road trip Thursday at 7:45 as they take on Oklahoma City University.

SAC women: WBU 108, SAGU 63

PLAINVIEW — Southwestern Assemblies of God University hit the road again for their second meeting of the year with Sooner Athletic Conference opponent Wayland Baptist University. The Lions had their three-game win streak snapped as they fell to the Flying Queens (19-2, 11-1) by the score of 108-63.

Tamera Derrough led the way for SAGU in scoring with 19 points. Kiara Glenn (16) and Lexi Rich (15) also scored in double-figures. Rich also led the Lady Lions in rebounds with 8.

SAGU shot just 28 percent (22-77) from the floor including 22 percent (6-27).

SAGU was crushed on the glass as they lost the rebounding battle 65-36.

SAGU (10-9, 5-7) will finish their road trip against undefeated and nationally ranked Oklahoma City University on Thursday at 6 p.m.