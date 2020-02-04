The Class 6A No. 17-ranked Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians jumped out to a 23-9 lead and never looked back as they rolled to a 71-48 District 7-6A victory over Cedar Hill on Friday night at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

The win interrupted a slide in which the Runnin' Indians had lost three of four, with all three losses coming on the road against state-ranked teams.

CJ Noland led the way with 19 points for the Runnin’ Indians (23-6, 6-3), followed by BJ Francis with 16 and Jalen Lake with 10. Other WHS scorers were AJ Russ with eight, AB Shorter with seven, Sammy Kaoud with four, Jordan Davis with three, and Chris Pace and Preston Hodge with two each.

In a red-hot first eight minutes of the game, the Indians got eight points from Noland, six from Lake and five from Francis. Although they cooled from the floor in the second period, the Tribe were still able to widen the advantage as they doubled up Cedar Hill at the half, 38-19.

In the third, Francis paced seven different WHS scorers with seven points in the period as the Indians took a comfortable 60-33 lead into the fourth.

Cody Bell scored 12 to lead the Longhorns, and Ashton Howard added 10 points.

The Runnin’ Indians were scheduled to continue their brief home stand Tuesday night against Mansfield Lake Ridge. On Friday, they will travel to Mansfield High for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.