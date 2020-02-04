25 years ago:

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla - A critical navigation unit aboard space shuttle Discovery failed Wednesday and forced NASA to delay the Russian rendezvous mission by nearly 24 hours.

50 years ago:

LONDON - The London Sunday Telegraph said Saturday night the telephone “hot line” between Moscow and Washington was used last week to avert a new war in the Middle East.

75 years ago:

FORT WORTH - A fully clad clothing dummy tumbled from the show window of a clothing store when fire destroyed the building early today. It disappeared into a crowd of spectators and when next seen was minus suit and shoes.

100 years ago:

FOR SALE - 90 Rhode Island Red hens and 4 thoroughbred roosters. Also a pony. Mrs. W.R. Adams. Phone 9005F3.