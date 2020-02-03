The University Interscholastic League is well-versed on the art of rearranging districts every two years.

The much-ballyhooed biennial reshuffling of high school districts in the Lone Star State was announced on Monday, with Waxahachie adding yet another tough district opponent in Duncanville and two of the three local Class 5A schools moving one rung up the ladder.

The Indians have been placed into District 11-6A and will be joined this fall by Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Duncanville — three teams that go deep into the playoffs more years than not — along with Mansfield, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Waco and Waco Midway. Moving out of the old district are Mansfield Summit, Grand Prairie and South Grand Prairie.

The district will be a part of Region II, which will mean much-shorter trips to regional competitions for the Indians and other district colleagues.

Mansfield Summit drops to Class 5A Division I, joining Midlothian and Red Oak, which are once again gridiron rivals in District 4-5A (I). Both the Panthers and Hawks are moving up from 5A Division II. Other members of the eight-team district are Burleson Centennial, Colleyville Heritage, Mansfield Legacy, Birdville and Richland.

Ennis remains in a District 8-5A (II) that looks much the same as last time, with a couple of changes: Kaufman and Terrell drop to 4A Division I and Crandall rises, leaving it an eight-team district.

For basketball and other sports, District 14-5A remains completely unchanged from the current alignment. Midlothian, Red Oak and Ennis remain with Cleburne, Corsicana, Joshua and Waco University.

In Class 4A, Midlothian Heritage and Life Waxahachie stay together and move to Region II in Division I, but they and holdover member Alvarado find themselves in a “district of doom” with 4A D-I state runner-up Waco La Vega and two storied football programs in Brownwood and Stephenville.

Ferris’ football district is identical to the previous one in membership, with Glen Rose, Godley, Hillsboro and Venus as opponents. The new district, 5-4A (II), will also be in Region II.

In other sports, Heritage, Life and Ferris will compete together in District 11-4A and are joined by Alvarado, Godley, Hillsboro and Venus.

In Class 3A, Maypearl joins District 7-3A (I) and keeps defending state champion Grandview, West and Whitney, but gains three Dallas teams: A+ Academy, Life Oak Cliff and Madison. Palmer, coming off the first 10-0 regular season in school history, is in District 7-3A (II) that remains intact with the exception of losing Buffalo, which moves to 13-3A (II).

Maypearl and Palmer will continue to be separated in other sports, with Maypearl competing in 9-3A and Palmer in 18-3A.

Italy moves to the new 8-2A Division I in football and gains Cayuga, Dawson, Kerens and Marlin as opponents, while also keeping holdover Axtell. In basketball, the Gladiators will face Frost, Hamilton, Itasca, Meridian, Rio Vista and Valley Mills in District 12-2A; and in volleyball, Italy draws Itasca, Rio Vista, Avalon, Blum, Covington, Kopperl and Texas Leadership of Arlington.

Six-man rivals Avalon and Milford are once again in District 11-1A (I), but will add defending state champion Blum, Covington and Bynum. In basketball, Avalon and Milford will face Bynum, Coolidge, Hubbard, Penelope and Trinidad.

In volleyball, Avalon and Milford have been placed in separate districts. While Avalon will join Italy in District 15-1A, Milford will face Dawson, Frost, Aquilla, Bynum, Gholson and Penelope in 13-1A.