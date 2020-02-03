Jan. 20

• Dean, Gregory M., 25, for out-of-county warrant–aggravated burglary, out-of-county warrant–speeding, out-of-county warrant–driving with license invalid/speeding, assault F/M impede breath/circ.

• Salas, Daniel P., 37, for speeding 10% above posted limit, driving while license invalid, speeding.

• Garcia, Mariela D., 32, for assault Class C–family violence.

• Gatlin, Blake A., 38, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 less than 1 gram, possession of controlled substance Grade 3 greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

• Bryant, Larry D., 64, for driving while intoxicated third or more.

• Tekle, Brook, 21, for delivery of marijuana greater than ¼ of an ounce but less than 5 pounds.

• Gutierrez, Monica, 37, for fraud destroy removal conceal.

Jan. 21

• Collinsworth, Kathy, 35, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 less than 1 gram.

• Collinsworth, Stephan, 36, for possession of controlled substance Grade 2 less than 2 ounces, Class C–possession of narcotic paraphernalia, Class C–possession of narcotic paraphernalia, Class C–entering m/v w/o con.

• Duncan, Matthew A., 26, for driving with license invalid with previous conviction, tamper with identification number.

• Herrera, Alesha R., 34, for harassment.

• Albercrombie, John, 26, for probation violation–possession of controlled substance Grade 2 less than 1 gram, probation violation–possession of greater than 4 ounces of marijuana

• Robbins, Steven B., 32, for assault causing bodily injury, probation violation–possession of marijuana.

• Mendez, Brittany, 27, for parole violation–theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750.

• Macias, Manuel A., 32, for failure to appear/BF possession of less than 4 ounces of marijuana.

• Whitfield, Michael, 62, for parole violation.

• Gipson, Jaquarius, 28, for no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

• Ogas, Estevan F., 22, for possession of controlled substance.

• Bolgiano, Milton, 58, for possession of marijuana–2 ounces, driving while intoxication second.

Jan. 22

• Gonzales, Kimberly, 28, for display fictitious license plate, theft appropriate property, public intoxication.

• Wells, Daniel L., 35, for unauthorized use of vehicle.

• Lopez, Juan A., 26, for failure to appear/driving with license invalid with previous, theft of property.

• Hutchins, Zachary, 30, for parole violation–possession of controlled substance Grade 3 less than 28 grams, INSB / DWI, INSB / failed to ID as fugitive.

• Flanagan, Donovan, 21, for INSF BND accident involving DA, INSF BND accident involving DA.

• Lara, Diego, 30, for failure to appear warrant–theft pro, engaging in organized criminal–theft property more than $750 but less than $2,500, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

• Adkins, Alison, 52, for parole violation–possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

• Embry, Christian B., 18, for harboring runaway child, failed to identify, park curfew/capias.

• Bradford, Marshall, 25, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.

• McIntyre, Skylar K., 17, for theft property greater than $100 but less than $750.

Jan. 23

• Aguilar, Diego O., 21, for theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000, assault by contact family violence, organized retail theft greater than $750, failure to maintain financial responsibility, reckless damage, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no valid drivers license.

• Funez, Juan C., 23, for theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500, unauthorized use of vehicle, ATGOB unlicensed carrying a weapon, organized retail theft greater than $750.

• Garcia, Jose, 23, for theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500, organized retail theft greater than $750.

• Altman, Duncan R., 30, for unlawful possession of controlled substance.

• Molina, Rudy G., 52, for commitment order–assault family violence.

• Fielder, Tyrek, 21, for probation violation–possession of marijuana, Class C–speeding, Class C–failure to appear, Class C–ran stop sign.

• Neri, Juanita, 44, for probation violation–theft of property, Class C–capias pro fine–VPTA.

• Allen, William R., 55, for assault family house member, impede.

• Morales, Irene A., 40, for theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500.

• Nitsch, Paul A., 38, for burglary of motor vehicle.

Jan. 24

• Rosser, Kendall N., 22, for public intoxication.

• Bryant, William H., 33, for theft of property less than $2,500 2/more PR, Class C – speeding, Class C – failure to maintain financial responsibility.

• Ramirez, Jermaih E., 32, for public intoxication.

• Syner, Jordan C., 19, for probation violation–accident.

• Matthews, Vincent, 49, for continuous family violence / BF.

• Wafford, Katari, 40, for assault family / household member, tamper / fabricate physical evidence.

• Jackson, James, 54, for commitment order.

• Benavides, Jose L., 39, for failure to appear / warrant, ICE detainer.

• Jantzen, Garrin C., 19, for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

• Acuna, Carlos J., 44, for probation violation–sex offense.

Jan. 25

• Carter, Dravius D., 26, for Class C – speeding / school zone, Class C – failure to fasten seat belt, Class C – expired drivers license.

• McDuff, Adrian, 37, for theft of property less than $2,500 2/more, possession drug paraphernalia.

• Barrera, Garrett S., 25, for Class C – speeding, Class C – driving while license.

• Carter, Travius L., 26, for probation revocation possession of marijuana, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding.

• Ornelas, Miguel A., 35, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 less than 1 gram.

• Mucheru, Nicole N., 31, for driving while intoxicated.

• Elkins, James L., 52, for terroristic threat causing fear.

• Anderson, Bobby J., 19, for theft of property less than $100.

• McCoo, Jamarea I., 18, for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, unlicensed carrying weapon.

• Sullivan, Wayne, 70, for driving while intoxicated.

• Beltran, Brenda, 28, for criminal mischief greater than $2,500.

Jan. 26

• Zaidle, Ryan E., 17, for racing on highway.

• Wright, Angelo T., 48, for sexual assault.

• McIntosh, James, 25, for injury to a child / elderly / disabled.

• Notewary, Scott, 57, for assault causing bodily injury.

• Dowell, Chayce J., 22, for Class C – parking in handicapped, Class C – speeding, assault family / household member.

• Grimaldo, Stephani, 25, for driving while intoxicated.

• Lumbreas, Jairo, 34, for public intoxication.

• Rebollar, Maricarm, 25, for driving while intoxicated, ICE detainer.

• Calahan, Jana D., 54, for revocation of supervision / DRI, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

• Johns, Isaiah Z., 20, for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

- Complied by Patty Hullett