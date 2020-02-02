The tragic deaths of former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash has dominated the news since it happened last Sunday. News media have found themselves working through the complexities that come with sudden death and how celebrity can amplify those.

Let’s not make any mistake here. Bryant was a global figure who was not only an extremely talented and popular athlete, he was also that rare person who had transitioned from athletics into a second career where he was also enjoying immense success. I’m trying to think of another highly decorated former pro athlete who also has won an Oscar. Bryant is the only one I’ve found so far.

I am, at best, a casual NBA fan with interest peaking somewhere between the end of the conference finals and the start of the NBA Finals. That said, Bryant would easily make my list of the top NBA players of all time, likely finishing among the top five.

He went from high school to the professional ranks (his parents had to co-sign his first contract) and spent his entire career with one of pro sports’ marquee franchises. That in itself is admirable in this age of free agency wanderlust and mercenary athletic loyalty.

His death produced an epic outpouring of deep grief and powerful sympathy. It was front-page news and rightfully played as the lead story not just in this paper, but also in other papers, electronic media and online outlets around the world.

It was amplified by the ubiquitous presence of social media. Suddenly, it seemed as though everyone had a connection to Bryant. The Grammys, which salute the best in the musical world and share a venue with the franchise where Bryant’s retired numbers hang in the rafters, included a Bryant tribute early in its telecast.

As is typical in fluid stories, the emotional waves ebbed and flowed. Originally and rightfully, Bryant was mourned. As the father of a daughter, I cannot fathom what might have been going through his mind in the final moments before that crash. On Thursday, his wife, Vanessa, made her first comments. I cannot comprehend the depths of the grief she is experiencing.

Soon after the reality of what happened began to sink in, several good points were made. First, Bryant and daughter Gianna weren’t the only people aboard the helicopter. Others lost their lives, including John Altobelli, highly successful baseball coach at Orange Coast College, who was killed along with his wife and daughter. (He was the uncle of Bo Altobelli, a Texas Tech baseball player from 2010-12).

There was a concerted effort to remind people not to forget other lives also were lost in this crash, and those lives were just as important and had their own meaningful impact and ripples of influence upon the world. That should not be diminished just because their profiles weren’t as high as Bryant’s. Valid point, and don’t read here that anyone’s life is more valuable than anyone else’s. Prominence has always been an influencer of news judgment, and Bryant was the most well-known person on that helicopter.

In the rush to write about Bryant’s life, some accounts omitted references to the 2003 case in Colorado when he was accused of sexual assault. That case was dropped, according to accounts, when the accuser would not testify. She later filed a civil suit against Bryant that was settled out of court. People will read into that whatever they choose. Bryant publicly apologized to his wife and his fans and, by all accounts, from that day forward was a model husband and devoted father to four daughters the rest of his life.

When a Washington Post reporter, herself a sexual assault survivor, tweeted a link to a story about the incident in the first hours following the crash, she was vilified on social media and suspended by the publication for violating its social media policy. The paper later rescinded the suspension. Keep in mind she included no personal comments with the story, only the link.

Powerful emotions are in play here. First, there might have been a better time to refer to the article, but I’m not a sexual assault survivor, so it’s not in my purview to second guess. The incident, whether people like it or not, is part of the Bryant narrative. Likewise, it’s no secret that sometimes in the aftermath of these incidents, the person accused can go on with their life while the accuser’s life is sometimes forever shattered. I’m not saying that’s what’s going on here, just that it happens.

Shaming people who mention the incident won’t make it go away. By the same token, how long should Bryant have to pay for it? If, as it appears, he overcame it and dedicated his life to his family and fans, should it follow him always and forever? It seems there should be room for some grace here, acknowledgment that, from the outside looking in, he ordered his priorities and worked to live up to becoming the best person he could be – a noble goal for all.

Finally, there was some pushback over how much play the Bryant story received compared to lives lost on the battlefields in the ongoing War on Terror. Every brave man and woman who loses their lives in service to this country is a hero. They have made the ultimate sacrifice, and the media regularly chronicles these sacrifices – as has been the case since young people started going off to wars before any of us was born.

All life is precious. Every life matters. Every person creates his or her own legacy. Numerous elements influence story placement, story length and headline size. Because a big headline says one thing does not mean something else isn’t taken equally seriously and held in equal importance.

This was a major news story deserving of its front-page treatment and full exploration of Bryant’s life on and off the court. And, like any story involving loss and death, it’s one we’d just as soon not write.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Avalanche-Journal.