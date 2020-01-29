Caterers, restaurants, and chefs from across Ellis County and surrounding cities are coming together, putting their best dish forward to participate in The Signature Dish, Ellis County’s largest culinary event.

Hosted by Manna House, a Midlothian-based community outreach organization, all proceeds from the flavorful event will contribute directly to ongoing efforts to end hunger in Ellis County.

More than 22,000 of our neighbors throughout Ellis County qualify as food-insecure. That includes 1 out of every 5 children in our community who have scarce access to nutritionally adequate foods, posing significant risk to their health and safety, as well as their physical, mental and social development.

Since 1992, Manna House has committed to fighting the food deficit across Ellis County. In 2019 alone, Manna House provided food assistance to more than 16,000 people in the community as well as more than $40,000 of financial assistance to help with necessities such as housing or prescriptions. With growing impact year after year, Manna House has become an integral and beloved part of the community.

“Manna House was created by our community, for our community,” explains Sissy Franklin, Executive Director of Manna House. “Through our outreach efforts, we strive to bring hope, encouragement, and stability while building a stronger, healthier community. Together.”

Eager to support those in need and the efforts of Manna House, Ellis County is stirring with excitement in anticipation of The Signature Dish.

“When people come together for a common cause, so much can be accomplished,” says Anna Hammonds, Manna House board member. “We want to invite all of Ellis County to join us for The Signature Dish and enjoy a night of fun and community as we work to change lives in our community. Manna House is growing, but we cannot expand our impact without the help of our friends, neighbors and partners.”

Manna House’s friendly culinary competition will ensue on Sunday, April 5, as Signature Dish participants showcase their talents, products, restaurants, and businesses to an estimated 300-500 Ellis County community-members. The Signature Dish event will take place from 5-8 p.m. at Firefly Gardens, 5410 East U.S. Hwy. 287 in Midlothian.

Attendees will taste their way from booth-to-booth, savoring samples prepared by each participant, as on-site judges decide which dish takes the cake, awarding winners across a variety of categories such as Best Overall Dish, Best Dessert, and Best Youth Chef.

This delicious event will also feature live music by The Kadie Lynn Band, exciting prizes, and a silent auction for attendees to enjoy. Food vendors are invited to register for the event at no cost.

Priority registration is available until Feb. 3, including an array of additional perks from select booth placement to premium advertising opportunities. To participate in The Signature Dish, registration forms must be received by March 2. Space is limited and participation is granted on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early sign-up is encouraged.

Registration forms are available at https://mannahousesignaturedish.com/ and should be returned to the Manna House Office located at 3241A Robinson Rd., Midlothian, TX 76065 or submitted via email to info@mannahousesignaturedish.com.

For more information about participation and sponsorship opportunities, or to purchase tickets for the event. please visit https://mannahousesignaturedish.com/.