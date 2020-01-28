Parents, staff members, students and community members have one last chance to voice their concerns over the new school zone proposals for the 2020-2021 academic year before the plans go before the school board.

The final forum on the recommended boundaries for the district’s elementary and junior high schools will focus on newly drawn up plans – Elementary Plan 4 and Junior High Plan 4. Previously held public hearings presented three plans for each of the two grade levels or six in total.

“We’ve been very pleased with the feedback we have received from the community, both at our four forums and by email,” District Spokesperson Jenny Bridges said. “We have gotten some great suggestions, many of which we have incorporated into “Plan 4.”

During the first forum held at Coleman Junior High on Jan. 6, Superintendent Dr. Bonny Cain outlined the goal of the meeting.

“The Board is very clear that they want as much input from the community so that when we make that recommendation to them, the community has given input into what they think is the best solution, and that’s what we’re asking you to do tonight,” Cain explained.

While some parents found favor with a few of the maps, others expressed displeasure with boundaries they said would affect the commute of their children.

The last forum will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, inside the cafeteria at Robbie E Howard Junior High at 265 Broadhead Rd., 6 to 8 p.m.

The Board of Trustees will vote on Plan 4 on Feb. 10, Bridges confirmed.