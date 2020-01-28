The Round Rock school board denied a grievance earlier this month claiming Trustee Amber Feller used her position to pressure a district employee during a dispute last fall.

Now the employee, Ingrid Johnson, and Feller are providing more details on the incident that has escalated to a grievance with the Texas Education Agency.

Johnson said Feller has misrepresented the incident and has yet to apologize — an action which Johnson called for in her grievance. Feller said she has apologized and felt it was appropriate to identify herself as a trustee during the incident.

Video footage from a security camera shows Feller raising both of her middle fingers out of Johnson’s view during the incident in October at Stony Point High School. It is the same footage trustees viewed before denying Johnson’s grievance on Jan. 9.

Johnson, who serves as a counselor at Stony Point High, was overseeing SAT testing as a College Board employee during the incident. She said Feller’s son was violating testing policy by using his cellphone to make a call in the hallway during a break between testing sections.

Following her conversation with Feller’s son, Johnson said Feller entered the school, despite signs clearly stating it was prohibited. But Feller said Johnson never asked her to leave.

Johnson said Feller announced several times she was a board member and provided Johnson her business card that included her title.

“I felt that she was either trying to intimidate me or seeking special favors,” Johnson said in an interview with the Leader. “If she was just in her parent hat, she wouldn’t have had to tell me her title other than being a mom.”

Feller said she was trying to be transparent with Johnson by providing her business card and giving her title. She said the board has been advised to avoid contact with campus level staff that are not involved in the direct instruction of their children.

“I am very sorry she interpreted it that way, but that was never my intention,” Feller said of Johnson’s allegation of seeking special treatment or favors.

As the two debated, Johnson said Feller called several people including Superintendent Steve Flores and Daniel Pressley, senior chief of schools and innovation. While Flores didn’t answer, Pressley spoke briefly with Feller.

“When the administrator told me that they couldn’t be of assistance because the individual was acting as an employee of the College Board, I politely hung up and left the facility,” Feller said.

The two are also at odds on whether Feller respected Johnson’s personal space.

Johnson said in her grievance and in her subsequent statements that Feller invaded her personal space and grabbed her belongings without permission. The security video shows Feller taking a photo of Johnson’s lanyard while Johnson holds it, an action that Feller said she had permission to do.

Following the dispute, Johnson said she viewed security video of Feller raising both of her middle fingers after Johnson disappears down the hall. In her statement, Feller said she regrets making the gesture, and that it was not meant for Johnson.

“It was merely an outward expression of frustration that had built up,” Feller said in a statement. “It was directed at the entire process, the unfair treatment my son had received, as well as how it significantly affected my son.”

Johnson said the meaning of the gesture is clear.

“You flip off someone with both fingers, you’re saying ‘F you,’” she said.

Following the incident, Feller said the College Board found through an investigation that the site administrator “did in fact treat my child unjustly.” That followed with the College Board reinstating her son’s SAT scores.

But Johnson said she didn’t receive any type of reprimand from the College Board due to her behavior that day.

After meeting behind closed doors, the board on Jan. 9 denied Johnson’s grievance. Trustees Chad Chadwell and Cory Vessa said they couldn’t approve the grievance because the board couldn’t enforce the relief requested.

Johnson said she originally requested an apology and that Feller attend an anger management class at her own expense. She said she later withdrew the anger management request when she discovered the board would not have the power to enforce it.

Last week, Johnson said she has filed another grievance with the Texas Education Agency. She said Feller should be removed from the board.

“That’s my opinion, and I’m entitled to it,” Johnson said. “And it is even more so now that she is defending her behavior and that she didn’t apologize.”

This week, Feller provided the Leader an email she sent to Johnson prior to the grievance hearing where she apologized to her.

“I was understandably upset, as the unfair decision she made had the potential to greatly adversely affect my child, who had followed all rules and instructions,” Feller said.