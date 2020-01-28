A man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash this month in East Austin has been identified as 59-year-old Mario Estrada, Austin police said.

Estrada was driving north on Texas 130, right under the Texas 71 East overpass, on Jan. 17 around 6:33 a.m., police said. He was in a 2015 red Dodge Charger and lost control of the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle went off the road and stopped against a concrete bridge support in the median, police said.

Estrada, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash can call police detectives at 512-974-5576. Tips can also be submitted through Austin PD mobile app.