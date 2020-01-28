People are not interested in hearing anyone else's opinion. They only want their opinion to come out of everyone else's mouth.

Power is the most addicting thing on the planet. Junkies will lie, cheat, steal, exchange their morals and sell their dignity for just one more hit. They will do anything to protect their source. Even prostitute their identity while feeling justified doing so.

The difference between patriotism and nationalism is a patriot is proud of what their nation stands for while a nationalist will support anything their country does.

But it doesn't have to be that way.

Alan Fox/Waxahachie.