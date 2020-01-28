Week of Jan. 13-19,2020

Jan. 13

• Romero, Alfredo, 45, for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired drivers license.

• Robinson, Deshimon, 40, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

• Booker, Deuntrea D., 22, for failure to maintain financial responsibility, display suspended drivers license, expired registration, driving while license invalid, failure to appear, VOPTA, driving while license invalid.

• Moya, Juan M., 60, for possession of dangerous drug, driving while license invalid with previous conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Steptoe, Janetta, 43, for theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750, park curfew, failure to appear.

• Rincker, Joseph S., 31, for theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750.

• Rincker, Heather, 27, for theft of property greater than $100 for less than $750, Class C – failure to maintain financial responsibility, Class C – failure to maintain financial responsibility.

• Bosa, Isaac, 21, for failure to appear, no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

• Carbajal, Rene, 41, for PV – assault causing bodily injury, speeding.

• Lucas, Kimberly D., 48, for forgery.

• Taylor, Arthivius, 39, for manufacture / delivery of controlled substance Grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, possession of controlled substance Grade 1 less than 1 gram, speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no drivers license, expired drivers license.

• Sterns, Jaryon J., 35, for manufacture / delivery of controlled substance Grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.

• Robinson, Ollie L., 35, for failure to appear / bail jumping, expired registration, speeding over limit 78 mph.

• Giles, Demodrick J., 36, for no drivers license, no drivers license, expired motor vehicle registration, no insurance.

• Mitchell, Khristy, 36, for bench warrant – child protective services case.

• Morris, Brenda, 54, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 less than 1 gram.

Jan. 14

• Smith, Wynton C., 24, for speeding, failed to yield right of way, expired registration, failure to appear.

• Carr, Darrin L., 49, for driving while intoxicated.

• Fulton, Wayde R., 40, for parole violation, bond forfeiture / possession of controlled substance greater than 4 grams and less than 200 grams, bail-jumping, failure to appear.

• Weatherford, Andre, 34, for continuous violence, driving while intoxicated, alcohol violation: on public street, alcohol violation: on public street, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Sanchez, Alberto R., 18, for failure to ID fugitive intent, Class C – assault by contact.

• Murillo, Diego E., 25, for retaliation, unlawful restraint, assault – family member, terroristic threat family/household member.

• Witherspoon, Howard, 70, for DWI – 3rd.

• Satterwhite, Jerem, 30, for continuous sexual abuse of youth.

• Gonzales, Ryan A., 34, for commitment order – possession.

• Grandos, Amilcar, 40, for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, ICE detainer.

• Ford, Travon C., 25, for failure to appear / BF – display fictitious license, failure to appear / BF – display fictitious license.

• Ishmael, Robert E., 53, for failure to appear / BF – warrant – driving while intoxicated.

• Miller, Logan S., 25, for NISI – possession of controlled substance Grade 1 less than 1 gram, failure to appear warrant – duty on striking, state registration law – regular.

• Waheed, Brandon M., 24, for theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750.

• Perry, Frank K., 66, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Sheffield, Brandon, 34, for failure to appear – driving while intoxicated, failure to appear – driving while license invalid with previous conviction, no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jan. 15

• McDonald, Patricia, 28, for credit or debit card abuse, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000.

• Jennings, Katie O., 20, for failure to appear warranty theft of property.

• Bodle, Rhett R., 43, for driving while intoxicated 3RD.

• Green, Marcus A., 36, for tamper / fabricate physical evidence W/I, possession of controlled substance Grade 1 less than 1 gram, possession of controlled substance Grade 3 less than 28 grams, driving while license invalid with previous conviction.

• Martinez, Ezekiel, 37, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 less than 1 gram.

• Perez, Humberto S., 28, for probation violation – unauthorized use of vehicle.

• Shotwell, Jessica, 33 for driving with license invalid with previous conviction, probation violation – possession of controlled substance Grade 1 less than 1 gram.

• Chambers, Kenneth, 54, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 less than 1 gram (NISI), failure to appear – warrant (driving w, failure to appear)

• Smith, Ladarrion D., 25, for evading arrest / detention with previous conviction, no drivers license, expired registration.

• Arzola, Ricardo, 31, for failure to appear warrant possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance Grade 1 less than 1 gram / (FS) / NISI.

• Olivas, Ernest, 30, for driving while intoxicated – 2nd.

• Davis, Raeneil Q., 23, for aggravated assault with deadly weapon, expired motor vehicle registration, no proof of financial responsibility.

• Jeter, James E., 38, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 less than 1 gram.

• Chaney, William L., 43, for manufacture / delivery of controlled substance Grade 1 greater than 4 grams and less than 200 grams, Class C – failure to maintain financial responsibility, Class C – no liability insurance, Class C – no drivers license.

• Bufford, Pleas J., 39, for burglary of habitation, burglary of habitation, criminal mischief, failure to show financial responsibility, no drivers license.

Jan. 16

• Carrington, Savannah, 19, for possession of dangerous drug, driving while license invalid, failure to appear.

• Jiles, Demodrick J., 36, for drunkenness.

• Cormack, Christian, 30, for contempt of child support order.

• Love, Edward D., 42, for assault causing bodily injury.

• Pennington, Ashley, 38, for driving while license invalid with previous conviction failure to appear.

• Jimenez, Eric L., 29, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, unlicensed possession of a firearm by felon.

• Lee, Monroe R., 42, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, unauthorized use of vehicle.

• Norvell, Jerry, 49, for failure to appear theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500, motion to revoke / theft of property.

• Picard, Joseph R., 38, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 less than 1 gram, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000.

Jan. 17

• Frost, John C, 56, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4, parole violation.

• Longoria, Eddie, 24, for driving while intoxicated, unlicensed carrying weapon, VPTA, failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

• Lewis, Kamelia D., 37, for probation violation – aggravated assault.

• Wilson, Trysten T., 19, for possession of controlled substance Grade 2.

• Michalk, Jared E., 30, for DWI – 3rd or more.

• Alvarez, Roberto, 26, for criminal trespass.

• Tolliver, Chuck J., 20, for theft of firearm.

Jan. 18

• Avery, Joshua, 31, for driving while intoxicated.

• Rodriguez, Gabriel, 35, for driving with license invalid with previous conviction, open container, expired registration, driving while license invalid, open container, no drivers license, no insurance, no drivers license, open container.

• Holt, Mason A., 28, for possession of dangerous drug.

• Buckaloo, Marcus A., 28, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 greater than 200 grams and less than 400 grams, possession of controlled substance Grade 1 greater than 1 gram and less than 4 grams, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to fasten seat belts, speeding between specified streets, failure to maintain financial responsibility, state registration law – REGUL.

• Garcia, Julia, 22, for no drivers license, ran red light.

• Qualls, Shaniece A., 22, for speeding – CPF, failure to appear, failure to yield right of way turn left at intersection, no valid drivers license – unlicensed, speeding – zoned state, no valid driver license – unlicensed, Waxahachie PD investigate hold.

• Mata, Edgar U., 21, for possession of greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds of marijuana.

• Whitworth, Scott W., 36, for interference with child custody.

• Florence, Myles S., 28, for public intoxication, city ordinance – park curfew, open container, speeding, driving with license invalid, city ordinance drunkenness, public intoxication, speeding.

Jan. 19

• Cole, Curtis T., 29, for driving while intoxicated.

• Patton, Jeremy T., 32, for driving with license invalid with previous conviction.

• Resendez, Rodolfo, 58, for parole violation / assault causing bodily injury, driving while license invalid, turn right from intersection, speeding greater than 10% above posted speed limit, expired operator’s license.

• Wright, Carl, 48, for driving while intoxicated 2nd, Class C – failure to maintain financial responsibility, Class C – driving with license invalid, Class C – unauthorized window tint, Class C – violate promise to appear, Class C – expired registration, Class C – no valid drivers license, Class C – open container.

• Washington, Sequor, 27, for BF / theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750, driving while license invalid, no liability insurance.

• Mendez, Jairo L., 22, for driving while intoxicated.

• Portillo, Alonso, 27, for public intoxication.

• Barnes, Kentrell, 28, for unauthorized use of vehicle.

