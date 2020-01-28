AUSTIN

Cap Metro introduces

MetroAlerts service

Capital Metro is introducing MetroAlerts, a service that will allow customers to sign up for route-specific service alerts by text or email. Customers will only receive messages for the routes they choose.

To sign up for email alerts, visit bit.ly/37ooNFn.

To register for SMS alerts, customers can text 468311 with “CAPMETRO #” where “#” is the preferred route number. For example, text “CAPMETRO 801” to 468311 to sign up for MetroRapid Route 801 alerts.

Currently, customers must follow the CapMetro Twitter account to get information for any of the routes. CapMetro plans to stop posting route-specific service alert information to Twitter by the end of February. It will continue to post service-wide alerts on CapMetro social media platforms.

For more information: capmetro.org/metroalerts.

SAN MARCOS

Public meeting set

on floodwall project

The city of San Marcos will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins St., to discuss the city’s proposed project to build a berm/floodwall structure between River Road and the Blanco River in an effort to contain floodwater during the 50-year and more frequent flood events.

Presenters will discuss the potential environmental effects of this project and alternatives to it. The project has received $1,961,821 in funds from the Texas Water Development Board for engineering and acquisition for this project and $5,385,213 from CDBG-Disaster Recovery funds.

For more information: 512-393-8130 or sanmarcostx.gov/1536/Blanco-River-Flood-Mitigation-Project.

GEORGETOWN

Principal named

for new elementary

The Georgetown school district has announced that Jeanna Sniffin has been selected to lead the new Everette L. Williams Elementary School that will open in August.

Sniffin serves as the principal at Ronald Thornton Middle School in the Fort Bend school district, south of Houston. She has served as principal there since opening the campus in 2017. She will start in her new role Feb. 17.

American-Statesman staff