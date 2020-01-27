CLEBURNE — The Waxahachie boys’ powerlifting team took first place at the Cleburne Invitational over the weekend.

The Indians garnered eight first-place finishes and wound up with four weight classes in which WHS placed two lifters in the top three.

The results are as follows, by weight class:

114 — 1. Ethan Peace, 230 squat, 115 bench press, 260 dead lift, 605 total;

165 — 1. Jordan Guerrero, 370 squat, 225 bench press, 405 dead lift, 1,000 total;

181 — 1. Quincy Johnson, 435 squat, 30 bench press, 450 dead lift, 1,195 total; 2. Anthony Gallo, 435 squat, 270 bench press, 430 dead lift, 1,135 total;

198 — 1. Jonathan Guerrero, 465 squat, 315 bench press, 465 dead lift, 1,245 total;

220 — 1. Shawn Cherry, 520 squat, 275 bench press, 500 dead lift, 1,295 total;

242 — 1. Joseph Chavez, 600 squat, 385 bench press, 495 dead lift, 1,480 total; 3. Justin Cuellar, 465 squat, 315 bench press, 445 dead lift, 1,225 total;

275 — 1. Denton Ross, 565 squat, 370 bench press, 475 dead lift, 1,410 total; 2. Kaden Johnson, 520 squat, 365 bench press, 450 dead lift, 1,335 total;

SHW — 1. Alejandro Moreno, 535 squat, 350 bench press, 510 dead lift, 1,395 total; 2. Brent Martin, 520 squat, 365 bench press, 500 dead lift, 1,385 total.