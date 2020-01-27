8:05 a.m. update: The southbound lanes of MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1) have been reopened at U.S. 183 after a morning crash, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.
Officials said it "will take a while for traffic to unwind."
Earlier: The southbound lanes of MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1) at U.S. 183 are being blocked by a crash in the area, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.
Officials said traffic is slow in the area, calling it a "mess."
"Expect delays and consider alternatives until cleared," they said.
Update: Southbound Loop 1 has reopened at US 183, but it will take a while for traffic to unwind. #atxtraffic— TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) January 27, 2020
Traffic Alert: A mess on MoPac. A crash has essentially closed all southbound lanes at US 183. Traffic is inching past. Expect delays and consider alternatives until cleared. #atxtraffic— TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) January 27, 2020