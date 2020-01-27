MIDLOTHIAN — The Class 5A No. 3-ranked Red Oak Lady Hawks rolled into Midlothian last Friday night and handed their closest competition in District 14-5A a 55-47 loss. Red Oak jumped out to a 17-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and held on for the remainder of the game to secure their eighth win in district play.

Midlothian had cut the Red Oak lead to 27-23 at halftime, as they found the range on offense and slowed the Lady Hawks down with a fierce defense in the second quarter. However, the Lady Hawks came out after halftime determined not to have a repeat of the second quarter and let Midlothian gain any more confidence. Thereby, Red Oak out-scored them in the second half by a 28-24 margin.

Leading scorers for the Lady Hawks were Aliyah Harden with 15 points, and Bre Davis, who along with Aniyah Johnson, both contributed 14 points apiece.

The Lady Panthers were led by a quartet of players with Jerica Henderson having 12 points, Maykayla Jackson adding 11 points, Kadia Ward pitched in with 10 points and Elise Jones tallied seven points.

With the Friday victory, Red Oak improved to a 21-6 record overall and increased their district record to 8-0. As an added bonus, the Lady Hawks were also featured on Dale Hansen’s Sports Special (WFAA / Channel 8) on Sunday night.

The Lady Hawks were scheduled to travel to Joshua on Tuesday evening and will host Ennis on Friday at 6:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Lady Panthers of Midlothian fell to 13-10 overall and to 6-2 in district play. They were slated to host Waco University on Tuesday evening and will travel to Cleburne on Friday.

14-5A boys: Red Oak 57, MHS 52

MIDLOTHIAN — The Class 5A No. 13-ranked Red Oak Hawks arrived in Midlothian to do battle on Friday night. This was an important game, as they came into the contest tied with the 5A No. 14 Panthers atop the District 14-5A standings. Both of these athletic teams were deadlocked with 5-0 records in district play.

After multiple lead changes during this competitive game, and after the final horn sounded, the Hawks had won this pivotal match in front of a loud and raucous crowd.

The game started as one might expect with the top two teams in the district, with both squads playing solid defense. Over the first three quarters, neither team was able to pull away from the other and the score showed Midlothian holding onto a slim one-point lead at 37-36.

The Hawks came out on a mission in the fourth quarter and pulled away late. Unfortunately, Midlothian was forced into fouling the Hawks towards the end of the game, and even with the loud and crazy “Midlothian Maniacs” behind the Red Oak goal in full throat, the Hawks calmly sunk almost every single free throw shot.

The Hawks were led in scoring by senior point guard Latrone Turner, Jr. with 16 points. Senior forward Keon Thompson, along with senior guard Braylon Peterson, both added nine points each.

The Panthers were led by senior power forward Nyk Madison with 25 points and senior point guard Jack Tollefsbol with 14 points.

With the victory over the Panthers, Red Oak advances to 16-11 overall and boasts a sparkling 6-0 record in district. The Midlothian High School team drops to 18-8 on the season and to 5-1 in district play.

The Hawks, who were scheduled to travel to Joshua for a Tuesday night contest, will host Ennis on Friday at 8 p.m. Meanwhile, the Panthers were set to host Waco University on Tuesday and will travel to Cleburne on Friday night.