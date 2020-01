Here’s a look back at the Texas Baptist Home for Children’s Hero 5K Run and Walk at Getzendaner Park in Waxahachie on Saturday.

Many came out dressed as their favorite superheroes.

Waxahachie Fire-Rescue beat the Waxahachie Police Department for the Hachie Hero Challenge participation trophy.

Proceeds from the charity event support TBHC, a foster care and adoption agency.